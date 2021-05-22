Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Up 6.9%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.33. 39,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 837,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth $90,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

