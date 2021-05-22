Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.33% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 69,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 35,648 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 239,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $42.31.

