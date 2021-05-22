GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives $6.48 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.48.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 235,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,050 shares of company stock worth $6,848,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 93,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,328,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 313,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $11,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,145. GoPro has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

