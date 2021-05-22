Gould Asset Management LLC CA Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 8,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 17,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,474,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,403,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $235.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

