Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,778 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Green Plains by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $28.65. 651,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $32.57.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,009.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $934,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

