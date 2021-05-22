Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $27.31. 14,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,171,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Several brokerages have commented on GPRE. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,143.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $934,450. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Green Plains by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Green Plains by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

