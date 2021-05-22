Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Greif reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greif.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%.

GEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE GEF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Greif has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Greif by 18.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 91,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.