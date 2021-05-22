Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26.

NYSE GEF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $63.38. 128,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,578. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Greif has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $66.03.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greif will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.