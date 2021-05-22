Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of GDYN stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 131,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,002. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,412 shares of company stock valued at $814,226. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 39,912 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

