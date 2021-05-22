Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,203.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,311.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,207.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

