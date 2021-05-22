Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 51.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,928 shares during the period. Soditic Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth about $24,354,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth about $24,203,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,790 shares during the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRFS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. 601,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Grifols has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

