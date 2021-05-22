Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GO opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $10,433,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

