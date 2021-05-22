Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 31.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,043 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $1,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,247.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,992 shares of company stock worth $12,097,902. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

