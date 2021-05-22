Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.03

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.03 and traded as high as $8.61. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 772,827 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.1084 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. FMR LLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth $1,617,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

