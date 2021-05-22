Gs Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.2% of Gs Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.72. 1,706,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

