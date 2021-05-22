Gs Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Gs Investments Inc. reduced its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 18,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 157,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 104.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 68,731 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.91.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.71. 2,684,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

