GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 2,898 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,159 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $245.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.10 and a 200 day moving average of $232.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.