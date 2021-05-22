Hanlin Gao Sells 315 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) insider Hanlin Gao sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $22,273.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 816,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,718,663.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FLGT stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.90. 487,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,139. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $26,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

