Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOG. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $48.06. 1,470,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,846. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

