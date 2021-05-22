Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) announced a — dividend on Friday, May 14th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Harvest Capital Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ HCAP opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 27.36 and a current ratio of 27.36. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

