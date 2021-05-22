Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,857 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,701,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,754,000 after buying an additional 816,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,512,000 after buying an additional 583,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,125,000 after buying an additional 343,452 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

HI traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 252,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

HI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

