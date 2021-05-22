Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $179,000 Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,293. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

