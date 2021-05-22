Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 347,624 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 176,084 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $13,325,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Shares of DK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,489. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. Research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.