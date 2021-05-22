Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Catalent by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.82. 741,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,945. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Argus raised their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

