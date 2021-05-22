Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.45

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.45 and traded as high as $34.32. Haynes International shares last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 168,825 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $425.46 million, a PE ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Haynes International by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 93.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

