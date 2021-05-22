HC Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,641 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

BX traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.74. 3,623,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,743. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $91.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

