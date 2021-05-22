HC Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

HC Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

IYH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,345. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $204.20 and a one year high of $269.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.63.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

