HC Advisors LLC Has $888,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.9% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 56,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $192,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.1% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.1% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,920,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,749. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.70.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

