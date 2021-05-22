HC Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HC Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.43. 24,468,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.