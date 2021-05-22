HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer Acquires 51,000 Shares

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $202,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE HCHC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 122,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.36. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57.

Get HC2 alerts:

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCHC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HC2 in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of HC2 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HC2 by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 165,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.