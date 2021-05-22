HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Renaissance Capital downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HHR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 118,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,364. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 100.21% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

