Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.42. 471,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,147. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 145,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,204,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,163. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

