HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Insider Darcy G. Mott Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 392,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,831. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,563.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after buying an additional 426,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 3.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after purchasing an additional 138,278 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,998,000 after purchasing an additional 169,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

