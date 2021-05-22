Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.26 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and $521.89 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00051443 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.87 or 0.00246066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00032750 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00027346 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,262,799,940 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

