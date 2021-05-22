HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HEI. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €79.08 ($93.03).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €73.50 ($86.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €40.22 ($47.32) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.33.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

