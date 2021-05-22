Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.22.

HP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. 929,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,589,000 after purchasing an additional 559,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,681,000 after buying an additional 624,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,128,000 after buying an additional 542,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after acquiring an additional 546,025 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

