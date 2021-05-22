High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of High Liner Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Cormark also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$258.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$266.50 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE HLF opened at C$13.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of C$5.26 and a twelve month high of C$14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$439.53 million and a PE ratio of 11.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In other High Liner Foods news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$56,695.00.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

