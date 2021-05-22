High Note Wealth LLC Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.1% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,203.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,311.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,207.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

