Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,232 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $82,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

