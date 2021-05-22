Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Down 4.8%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.63. 55,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,144,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $617,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 5,664,000.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 566,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

