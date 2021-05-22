Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s current price.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

HIMS stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. 2,246,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,960. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

