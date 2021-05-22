HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Trading 5.8% Higher

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) traded up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.54. 1,915,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,594,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.