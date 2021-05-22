Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.76 billion-$144.76 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

HMC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.98. 1,934,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,303. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $31.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 66.11%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.