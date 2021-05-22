Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2-10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.05 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.700-1.820 EPS.

NYSE HRL opened at $49.42 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

