Hourglass Capital LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.47 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

