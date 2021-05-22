Howard C. Draft Sells 15,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at $24,770,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,441.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.