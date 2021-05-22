Howdoo (UDOO) Price Tops $0.0232

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. Howdoo has a market cap of $10.19 million and $362,077.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00063229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.46 or 0.00915169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00089720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 438,973,323 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.