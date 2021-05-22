H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HRUFF. TD Securities boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.70.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.