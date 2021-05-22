Humaniq Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163,721.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 44.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $163,721.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00062856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00018539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.26 or 0.00863283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00090015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

