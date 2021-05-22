Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,568,000 after acquiring an additional 373,873 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,571,000 after purchasing an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after purchasing an additional 282,295 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,737,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after buying an additional 256,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $52,453,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.66 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

